Recent federal contracts in New Hamps...

Recent federal contracts in New Hampshire

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Concord Monitor

The following are the federal contracts awarded to companies in New Hampshire for the week of Dec. 2 - Dec. 8. Smart Assistive Technologies Inc. , Rochester, won a federal contract valued at up to $4 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Volpe National Transportation Systems Center for construction services. Daniel Plummer , Portsmouth, won a $909,148.14 federal contract from the General Services Administration's Public Buildings Service for the lease of office space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary Aug '16 Bernie lover 1
Beatles For Sale - live at the Seacoast Science... Jul '16 New England Music... 1
News Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... Jul '16 Jeff Brightone 1
rawhide Jul '16 Lighting 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,209 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,138

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC