Recent federal contracts in New Hampshire

The following are the federal contracts awarded to companies in New Hampshire for the week of Dec. 2 - Dec. 8. Smart Assistive Technologies Inc. , Rochester, won a federal contract valued at up to $4 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Volpe National Transportation Systems Center for construction services. Daniel Plummer , Portsmouth, won a $909,148.14 federal contract from the General Services Administration's Public Buildings Service for the lease of office space.

