Portsmouth company's new jets will allow fliers to travel faster
PlaneSense Inc. in Portsmouth plans to obtain six new jets that will allow business and leisure fliers to travel faster and land on shorter and unimproved runways, saving them time in reaching their... George Antoniadis sits on a mock-up of the new Pilatus PC-24 jet at PlaneSense in Portsmouth on Thursday evening.
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Aug '16
|Bernie lover
|1
|Beatles For Sale - live at the Seacoast Science...
|Jul '16
|New England Music...
|1
|Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ...
|Jul '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|rawhide
|Jul '16
|Lighting
|1
