Police identify fugitive from 100 mph...

Police identify fugitive from 100 mph Hampton-to-York chase on I-95

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Police have identified the man who allegedly led a high-speed chase on Interstate 95 from Hampton, New Hampshire to Maine before escaping into the woods Wednesday. Michael Gatcomb, 33, of Livermore Falls, Maine, is being sought by police on several charges, Maine State Police announced Thursday, though they did not specify the pending charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary Aug '16 Bernie lover 1
Beatles For Sale - live at the Seacoast Science... Jul '16 New England Music... 1
News Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... Jul '16 Jeff Brightone 1
rawhide Jul '16 Lighting 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,167

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC