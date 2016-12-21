NH getting nearly $7M to help homeless
Sixty-three programs across the state are getting the funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Martha Stone, executive director of the Cross Roads House in Portsmouth, recently said the shelter is regular seeing more than its capacity of 120 people per night.
