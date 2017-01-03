Medicaid expansion, casinos among Hassan's wins and losses
In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, New Hampshire Democratic Senate candidate, Gov. Maggie Hassan speaks to reporters outside a polling place in Portsmouth, N.H. Hassan officially becomes a U.S. senator on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, ending four years of leading New Hampshire from the corner office. Her two terms in office were marked by accomplishments, including providing subsidized health care to 50,000 low-income people, and failures, such as her unsuccessful drive to legalize a casino in New Hampshire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Aug '16
|Bernie lover
|1
|Beatles For Sale - live at the Seacoast Science...
|Jul '16
|New England Music...
|1
|Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ...
|Jul '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|rawhide
|Jul '16
|Lighting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC