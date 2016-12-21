Family fun for New Year's Eve around the Seacoast Posted at

Family fun for New Year's Eve around ...

Family fun for New Year's Eve around the Seacoast

Foster's Daily Democrat

Before I had kids, I would get all amped about New Year's Eve, hoping to have the most stunning outfit to wear to the most fabulous party where, when the clock counted down to midnight, I would look around the room at all the beautiful people and lights and champagne and think, THIS is what life is about. Not only did I never once attend a party like that, I also never expected to feel that a New Year's Eve spent low key and with your family - THAT'S what life is about.

Portsmouth, NH

