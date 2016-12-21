Family fun for New Year's Eve around the Seacoast Posted at
Before I had kids, I would get all amped about New Year's Eve, hoping to have the most stunning outfit to wear to the most fabulous party where, when the clock counted down to midnight, I would look around the room at all the beautiful people and lights and champagne and think, THIS is what life is about. Not only did I never once attend a party like that, I also never expected to feel that a New Year's Eve spent low key and with your family - THAT'S what life is about.
