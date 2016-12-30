DOUBT Takes the Player's Ring Stage i...

DOUBT Takes the Player's Ring Stage in 2017

Friday Dec 30 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

January 6-22, Jukwaa Mazoa Productions presents their production of John Patrick Shanley 's "Doubt, a Parable at The Player's Ring, 105 Marcy Street, Portsmouth NH. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, Sundays, January 8 and 15 at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM, Sunday Jan 22 at 3:00PM.

Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Portsmouth, NH

