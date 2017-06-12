Where Are They?

20 hrs ago

Where are they? Where are the posts by those who almost daily blast President Trump calling him an illegitimate president and a traitor? Where are their posts denouncing this recent attack on a member of Congress? Where is their rejection of a "play" in Central Park depicting a character representing President Trump being stabbed to death in a ... (more)

