Portland man's storage unit burglariz...

Portland man's storage unit burglarized; $250K in collectibles stolen

There are 3 comments on the WKRN story from Wednesday Jun 7, titled Portland man's storage unit burglarized; $250K in collectibles stolen. In it, WKRN reports that:

PORTLAND, Tenn. - A collectibles dealer estimates he's out close to $250,000 in comic books and other hard-to-find items after his storage locker was burglarized.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Oh my

United States

#1 Monday Jul 3
Hard to believe just one unit was broken into sounds kinda fishey
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Friend

Portland, TN

#2 Monday Jul 3
This sucks. Ron's a good dude.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Whats up

United States

#3 Tuesday Jul 4
They caught the guy.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gary Nunn 14 hr nashkill615 3
Bobby Tomlinson Fri Jack 3
Hatch Stamping Thu Cdl99 2
Pest control referral? Thu Jules Winnfield 13
kelton hamm (Oct '16) Jul 5 Truth 12
multi-family yard sale Jul 5 pinkjessika 1
Keith Family Jul 5 MmmHmm 2
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Portland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,862 • Total comments across all topics: 282,322,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC