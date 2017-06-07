Portland man's storage unit burglarized; $250K in collectibles stolen
There are 3 comments on the WKRN story from Wednesday Jun 7, titled Portland man's storage unit burglarized; $250K in collectibles stolen. In it, WKRN reports that:
PORTLAND, Tenn. - A collectibles dealer estimates he's out close to $250,000 in comic books and other hard-to-find items after his storage locker was burglarized.
#1 Monday Jul 3
Hard to believe just one unit was broken into sounds kinda fishey
This sucks. Ron's a good dude.
#3 Tuesday Jul 4
They caught the guy.
