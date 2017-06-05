Anti-racists mobilise in Portland aft...

Anti-racists mobilise in Portland after Trump-inspired murders

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Green Left Weekly

Two murders and an attempted murder in Portland, Oregon, on the first day of Ramadan , by a white racist are the latest in a string of hate crimes inspired by President Donald Trump's racist rhetoric and actions since he took office. Heidi Beirich of the Southern Poverty Law Center, which keeps track of hate crimes, told Democracy Now! on May 30: "President Trump, whose words in the campaign unleashed against immigrants, against Muslims and others, unleashed a wave of hate crimes and bias incidents, especially right after the election.

