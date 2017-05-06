Uber Faces Criminal Probe For "Greyball" Program

Uber admitted to using "Greyball", as the software is known, back in 2014 because it didn't want its drivers to be penalised by authorities for operating without state approval - though has stated it was only used "sparingly". The Justice Department probe is the latest blow for the company, which has been rocked by a series of embarrassing disclosures about a culture of sexism, cut-throat workplace tactics and a lawsuit from Google's parent company accusing Uber of stealing technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.