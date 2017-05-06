Uber Faces Criminal Probe For "Greyba...

Uber Faces Criminal Probe For "Greyball" Program

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Uber admitted to using "Greyball", as the software is known, back in 2014 because it didn't want its drivers to be penalised by authorities for operating without state approval - though has stated it was only used "sparingly". The Justice Department probe is the latest blow for the company, which has been rocked by a series of embarrassing disclosures about a culture of sexism, cut-throat workplace tactics and a lawsuit from Google's parent company accusing Uber of stealing technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Deanna Russell 9 hr Deanna 7
Best loan company in town? 9 hr Barbara 1
Meth Heads in Portland 18 hr Joshua1986 10
Halltown General Baptist Church (Aug '15) Wed Vol 109
now I know! Wed wounded 5
Miranda Montoya Wed lol 15
Dorman Products SUCKS (Aug '11) Tue Laurel 43
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Portland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,333 • Total comments across all topics: 280,942,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC