Man on surfboard rescues in-laws from flooded house
PORTLAND, Tenn. - A flash flood led to an unusual rescue method in Tennessee. As 10a 2 of water overtook a couple's home, they were forced to climb up onto the roof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anymore info...?
|46 min
|The Truth
|36
|Tsubaki
|16 hr
|Kate
|1
|Tasha (Aug '16)
|20 hr
|She a dumb 1
|8
|Phillip Williams
|Fri
|Bjones
|1
|Todd Shetters (Oct '16)
|Thu
|MrsShetters
|9
|Best looking older guy In Cross Plains/Orlinda? (Nov '13)
|May 23
|Cptgal
|15
|ashley lambert
|May 23
|Jlo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC