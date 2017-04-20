IPhone 8 to have a fingerprint sensor on the back
Andy Hargreaves, Equity Research Analyst at Pacific Crest Securities claim that the iPhone 8 device may drop Touch ID feature from the device. But in order to have a larger screen size, Apple might be getting rid of the iPhone's home button.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless Girl Food Lion Parking Lot (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|Christy
|3
|Thomas & Betts
|12 hr
|Do tell
|1
|Logan Walsh (Oct '11)
|18 hr
|Wishicouldturnbac...
|8
|Need a phone lineman
|18 hr
|Netlace
|1
|Portland (Cares)? (Jul '11)
|19 hr
|Netlace
|109
|Hannah Brown
|Fri
|thats what i like
|1
|Miranda Montoya
|Apr 21
|I like her
|7
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC