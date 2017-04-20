Heart Break! Kendall,Kylie Jenner going through details of Caitlyn Gender re-assignment
Jenner has always been especially close to her dad, the Olympic champion known as Bruce Jenner before officially transitioning to Caitlyn Jenner in 2015. She and her sister Kylie Jenner have teamed up to host a dating app of Bumble, Winter Bumbleland Coachella party on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless Girl Food Lion Parking Lot (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|Christy
|3
|Thomas & Betts
|12 hr
|Do tell
|1
|Logan Walsh (Oct '11)
|18 hr
|Wishicouldturnbac...
|8
|Need a phone lineman
|18 hr
|Netlace
|1
|Portland (Cares)? (Jul '11)
|19 hr
|Netlace
|109
|Hannah Brown
|Fri
|thats what i like
|1
|Miranda Montoya
|Apr 21
|I like her
|7
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC