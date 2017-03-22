Panthers' Stafford taking the next big step
PORTLAND soccer product Beau Stafford is making the most of his opportunities, stepping up into the National Premier League with Ballarat City Football Club. Playing at under-18 level, Stafford has started three games for Ballarat this season in defence in his first year in the system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hamilton Spectator.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hope you're fool makes you happy!
|7 hr
|GooGoo
|5
|Xanax in portland (Jan '14)
|13 hr
|Tafil
|31
|Halltown General Baptist Church (Aug '15)
|Wed
|YouAreDumb
|82
|Gwen Whitson (Mar '12)
|Tue
|Lol
|35
|Dorman Products SUCKS (Aug '11)
|Tue
|wdressen
|41
|Portland Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Bleech
|17
|Subway (Dec '11)
|Mar 16
|Looking for love
|51
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC