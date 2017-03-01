Mahershala Ali, Viola Davis made hist...

Mahershala Ali, Viola Davis made history at last night's Oscars

Wednesday Mar 1

Viola Davis was the proud victor of this year's Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences , making her the first black actress to win an Oscar , an Emmy and a Tony in an acting role. The 2017 Academy Awards are airing tonight, February 26, and Decider has got all of your Oscars needs covered.

Portland, TN

