Mahershala Ali, Viola Davis made history at last night's Oscars
Viola Davis was the proud victor of this year's Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences , making her the first black actress to win an Oscar , an Emmy and a Tony in an acting role. The 2017 Academy Awards are airing tonight, February 26, and Decider has got all of your Oscars needs covered.
