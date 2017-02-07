Portland Is Telling Donald Trump That He Won't Get Away With This
The first thing anybody noticed about the two biggest demonstrations in the streets of Portland during President Donald Trump's inauguration weekend were the contrasts. The first, on Jan. 20, began at dusk, was immediately confronted by a militarized Portland Police Bureau, and ended in pepper gas and screams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|brooke hutchinson... (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Joe
|3
|what's last comment on the thread (well)
|Thu
|hahaha
|8
|Is marijuana legal in sumner county ?
|Wed
|YouAreDumb
|5
|looking for a place to rent (Apr '13)
|Wed
|Jeff
|7
|macys (Jul '11)
|Wed
|Steve
|17
|nice guys at phs??? (Jul '11)
|Mar 1
|Shhh
|18
|needing 1 bedroom apt (Jul '12)
|Mar 1
|Hug
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC