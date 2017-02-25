dui

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A woman who pleaded guilty in a crash that killed a Portland teenager the weekend of his high school graduation was sentenced Friday to 16 years in the state penitentiary. Laura Beasley drove drunk the night of May 15, 2015 and hit another car head-on on Highway 52 in Portland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

