The fate of a $60 million school bond...

The fate of a $60 million school bond could come down to one vote

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Good evening from the BDN Portland bureau at Payson Park. Tonight: A bomb threat briefly closed down a Portland Jewish community center; Obama pardoned a southern Maine woman; and we try to predict how a contentious political issue will play out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meth Heads in Portland Tue Hart 3
Wanting to know Tue Warrior 2
Carrie Briley Tue Is this you 35
TUCK done it again Mon Peanut 6
Joe Warren Jan 16 Confirmed 9
Thief back in town Jan 14 Yoyo 3
The Creature (Jun '11) Jan 13 Country 10
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Portland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,541 • Total comments across all topics: 278,039,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC