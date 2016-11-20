Connie Lee Jenkins, 96

Connie Lee Jenkins, 96 of McMinnville died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Raintree Manor. She was born Thursday, Jan. 29, 1920 in Lafayette to his late parents, Joseph and Era Jenkins.

