Christmastime with Lorrie Morgan

Christmastime with Lorrie Morgan

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Washington Blade

It's been a busy and successful year for country diva Lorrie Morgan. February saw the release of her first solo album in five years, "Letting Go Slow," followed by a re-recorded hits collection, "A Picture Of Me - Greatest Hits & More," a month later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I will always love you no matter what. 4 hr Days of our lives 1
Karan McDowell (May '10) 5 hr Gigi 39 26
Carrie Briley 7 hr Banged her 22
James and caroline 14 hr nunia2923 1
Thief back in town 18 hr Casey 1
Bran Perry Tue Not sure 2
Portland policeman costing you tax money Tue Sugar 24
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Portland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,666 • Total comments across all topics: 277,816,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC