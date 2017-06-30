Waterville Rocks! with the Pete Kilpa...

Waterville Rocks! with the Pete Kilpatrick Band and Armies

Read more: Bangor Daily News

Join us in Castonguay Square Friday July 28th for the first concert in the Waterville Rocks! series! Waterville happily welcomes Armies and the Pete Kilpatrick Band as they take the stage for the first Waterville Rocks! performance of the summer! Armies is led by vocalist Dave Gutter and Lanna Lombard. Armies, originally began in Venice Beach, CA as a commercial project started by Portland, ME based singer-songwriter, Dave Gutter.

