Waterville Rocks! with the Pete Kilpatrick Band and Armies
Join us in Castonguay Square Friday July 28th for the first concert in the Waterville Rocks! series! Waterville happily welcomes Armies and the Pete Kilpatrick Band as they take the stage for the first Waterville Rocks! performance of the summer! Armies is led by vocalist Dave Gutter and Lanna Lombard. Armies, originally began in Venice Beach, CA as a commercial project started by Portland, ME based singer-songwriter, Dave Gutter.
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pain Meds
|Jun 18
|killainy
|1
|Maine in September
|Jun 10
|Kat
|1
|Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13)
|Jun '17
|Gritty1
|6
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
