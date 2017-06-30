Seeing Sound' with Seal Bay Festival

The first quartet in Juilliard's Young Artists Quartet Program, the Cassatt String Quartet features, from left, Ah Ling Neu, viola; Elizabeth Anderson, cello; and Jennifer Leshnower and Muneko Otani, violin. The 15th Seal Bay Festival of American Chamber Music returns to Maine Wednesday, July 12, through the 21st.

