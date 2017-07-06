Movie filmed on Monhegan to open 20th...

Movie filmed on Monhegan to open 20th Maine International Film Festival

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

From story concept to completion, it's taken actor and writer Catherine Eaton from California, to Vermont, to New York City to Monhegan Island and, finally, to Waterville, where it will be screened as the opening film at the 20th annual Maine International Film Festival on Friday, July 14. This film is her directorial debut. Eaton conceived of the film's central character after moving home from California to Vermont to take care of her injured mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pain Meds Jun 18 killainy 1
Maine in September Jun 10 Kat 1
Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13) Jun '17 Gritty1 6
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 18
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar '17 Iward1980 22
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... (Dec '16) Feb '17 stalk this 19
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,587 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC