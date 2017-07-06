Movie filmed on Monhegan to open 20th Maine International Film Festival
From story concept to completion, it's taken actor and writer Catherine Eaton from California, to Vermont, to New York City to Monhegan Island and, finally, to Waterville, where it will be screened as the opening film at the 20th annual Maine International Film Festival on Friday, July 14. This film is her directorial debut. Eaton conceived of the film's central character after moving home from California to Vermont to take care of her injured mother.
