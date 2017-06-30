Maine's Clark Insurance Hires McCarty...

Maine's Clark Insurance Hires McCarty as Director of Loss Control

Clark Insurance, a Portland, Maine-headquartered, 100-percent employee owned agency, has hired Tim McCarty as the director of loss control services. In his new role, McCarty will be providing and coordinating loss control services for the agency's offices in Portland, Maine, Manchester, N.H., and Lowell, Mass.

