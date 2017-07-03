Health officials wary as wet spring leads to more mosquitoes
In this April 18, 2017, file photo, an employee of All Habitat Services LLC, of Branford, Conn., scoops out water from a rain pool in a flooded swam at Eisenhower Park in Milford, Conn., looking for mosquito larvae and pupae before a press conference at the park by the Milford Health Department discussing its mosquito control program. The Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University reports that it was the fourth-wettest spring on record from West Virginia to Maine., raising concerns about a corresponding spike in mosquito-borne illnesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pain Meds
|Jun 18
|killainy
|1
|Maine in September
|Jun 10
|Kat
|1
|Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13)
|Jun '17
|Gritty1
|6
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC