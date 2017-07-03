Flurry of activity in Portland's food...

Flurry of activity in Portland's food scene includes new places ...

Though the forecast for the first week of July is bright and sunny, it's raining restaurants in downtown Portland. A slew of new places, from a Vietnamese noodle house on Washington Avenue, to a steak-forward reinvention of Caiola's in the West End, await eager diners.

