Engine manufacturer should be on hook for Yarmouth ferry repairs: Hines

One of the four engines that propels the Cat ferry from Yarmouth, N.S., to Portland, Maine, is out of commission and needs to be repaired. The cost of engine repairs for Yarmouth, N.S.-Portland, Maine ferry are expected to be picked up by the engine manufacturer, provincial Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines said Thursday.

