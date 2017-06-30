Engine manufacturer should be on hook for Yarmouth ferry repairs: Hines
One of the four engines that propels the Cat ferry from Yarmouth, N.S., to Portland, Maine, is out of commission and needs to be repaired. The cost of engine repairs for Yarmouth, N.S.-Portland, Maine ferry are expected to be picked up by the engine manufacturer, provincial Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pain Meds
|Jun 18
|killainy
|1
|Maine in September
|Jun 10
|Kat
|1
|Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13)
|Jun '17
|Gritty1
|6
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC