CRAFT Gallery displays - Table Matters'

CRAFT Gallery, 12 Elm St., will open "Table Matters" Friday, July 7. A wind ensemble will perform classical music in the adjacent Elm Street courtyard during the First Friday Art Walk, from 5 to 8 p.m. "Table Matters" is dedicated to work created for utilitarian use, in the presentation of food; and also as non-utilitarian objects of artistic value, beauty and fantasy. The two featured artists share their artistic views on this subject in non-utilitarian ways.

