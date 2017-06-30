Bay Ferries modifies service slightly while assessing engine problem

A spokesperson for Bay Ferries says engine manufacturer MTU "responded immediately and has been working diligently" with the company to assess a problem with one of the four main engines of the Cat ferry, and to identify options to get the engine back into working order. "On June 28, Bay Ferries crew identified a failure in the Cat's starboard outer main engine," said Rhonda Latter, manager, human resources and corporate services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.