Yes on Question 1: A needed investment in research and innovation in Maine
Robin Spielmann, left, a second-year pharmacy student from Indiana, and Krystal Lacombe, right, a fourth-year pharmacy student from Winslow, Maine, extract RNA as part of their research at the University of New England's Genomics, Analytics and Proteomics core facility in Portland on May 15, 2012. In 2007, Maine voters approved a $50 million bond to create the Maine Technology Asset Fund to provide financial support to grow the state's research and development capacity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13)
|Jun 3
|Gritty1
|6
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar '17
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC