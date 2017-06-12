WMPG's Advisory Board of Directors seeks Listener Representatives - application deadline 7/7/17
WMPG'S Board of Directors is seeking a listener from the Southern Maine Community as a representation of WMPG's audience. Listener Representatives are full board members and as such participate in formulating station policy and long range planning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMPG-FM Portland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine in September
|Jun 10
|Kat
|1
|Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13)
|Jun 3
|Gritty1
|6
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar '17
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC