View from the Top: Michael Bourque, MEMIC Group
Workers compensation insurer MEMIC Group in May announced that company veteran Michael Bourque will replace retiring President and CEO John Leonard in September. The incoming CEO spoke to Business Insurance Deputy Editor Gloria Gonzalez about the Portland, Maine-based insurer's expansion into other states and key challenges in the workers comp field, particularly in Florida, where two state Supreme Court decisions have upended the workers comp system.
