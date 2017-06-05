Trump's red tape keeps Maine tourism businesses from hiring foreign workers they need
Sarah Diment, owner of The Beachmere Inn, is stepping in as a housekeeper because she can't find enough people to work at her inn. Labor shortages are plaguing the hospitality industry in Maine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13)
|Jun 3
|Gritty1
|6
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar '17
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC