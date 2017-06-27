Three boys charged with arson in Sanford mill fire
Fire marshals say one of the boys is 12 and the other two are 13. They are from Sanford and have been taken to the Long Creek juvenile detention facility in South Portland. Their first appearances in court will be scheduled once paperwork is filed.
