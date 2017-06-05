#TBT Watch American Idola s Elliot Ya...

#TBT Watch American Idola s Elliot Yamine and Cluster Fudge at the 2009 Old Port Festival

On June 7, 2009, Dana Street in Portland was a sea of people waiting to see American Idol star Elliot Yamin and to a lesser extent, Meredith, Jeff and Lori as Cluster Fudge. Elliott Yamin appeared on the fifth season of American Idol in 2006 and later appeared on the Q97.9 stage at the 2009 Old Port Festival.

