'Summer of Mercy' program planned for youth at Parish of the Holy Eucharist
Young people in Falmouth, Yarmouth, Gray, and Freeport will be busy learning about the corporal works of mercy in a most effective way this summer: by performing them. The "Summer of Mercy" is open to all sixth through 12th-graders and is being organized by the Parish of the Holy Eucharist in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.
