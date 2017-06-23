Summer is Here; So Is Camp
Across the state, camp directors are assembling their staffs, making last-minute maintenance repairs, watching the forecast, and awaiting the arrival of thousands of youngsters for another camp season. Regardless of the type of camp - coed and single gender, day and residential, arts and sports, traditional and tripping - camp personnel are putting in long hours in preparation for even longer ones.
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pain Meds
|Jun 18
|killainy
|1
|Maine in September
|Jun 10
|Kat
|1
|Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13)
|Jun 3
|Gritty1
|6
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
