SMCC's On-the-Spot Acceptance Days offer simple solution for college admission

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine-Southern Maine Community College is holding three On-the-Spot Acceptance Days allowing prospective students to meet one-on-one with college representatives and complete the entire admissions process for the Fall Semester in a single visit. The SMCC Admissions Office will be open for extended hours on the South Portland Campus and the Midcoast Campus in Brunswick from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on: During On-the-Spot Acceptance Days, students can complete their application, take their placement tests , start the financial aid process and sign up for new student orientation.

