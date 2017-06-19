Sequel to - Rebel Girls,' Most Crowdf...

Sequel to - Rebel Girls,' Most Crowdfunded Book, Due This Fall

After making crowdfunding history last fall by raising over one million dollars to publish a children's book with 100 illustrated stories of inspiring women, Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls, Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo have announced plans via Kickstarter for a second volume , along with a series of podcasts of the same name. Favilli and Cavallo had planned to print 10,000 books in time for the holidays if they reached their $100,000 goal.

