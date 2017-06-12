Professional hockey is coming back to Maine
Cross Arena, the former home of the AHL's Portland Pirates, located in Downtown Portland, Maine, will once again be home to professional hockey. Similar to the Kings' recent relocation of their AHL affiliate from Manchester, NH to Ontario, CA , the new Portland team will drop a rung from the AHL to the East Coast Hockey League .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine in September
|Jun 10
|Kat
|1
|Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13)
|Jun 3
|Gritty1
|6
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar '17
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC