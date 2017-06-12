Professional hockey is coming back to...

Professional hockey is coming back to Maine

Cross Arena, the former home of the AHL's Portland Pirates, located in Downtown Portland, Maine, will once again be home to professional hockey. Similar to the Kings' recent relocation of their AHL affiliate from Manchester, NH to Ontario, CA , the new Portland team will drop a rung from the AHL to the East Coast Hockey League .

