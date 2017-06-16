Prisons are largely unaccountable und...

Prisons are largely unaccountable under LePage. Lawmakers can respond by strengthening oversight.

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Bangor Daily News

The growing lack of accountability of the Maine Department of Corrections is staggering. From unexplained firings to refusing to answer media questions to moving to close a prison despite votes from lawmakers to fund it and keep it open, it is clear that lawmakers must step in to ensure the department is being run in the best interests of Maine citizens.

