Portland voters overwhelmingly approve school budget

Nearly eight out of every 10 voters who turned out at the polls Tuesday voted to approve a $105 million school budget for fiscal year 2018, according to unofficial results released by the city of Portland. The education budget was passed by an unofficial count of 3,148 to 890 , with 77.96 percent of votes in favor.

