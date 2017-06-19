Portland landlord sentenced to jail for role in deadly fire denied new trial

A judge has denied the request for a new trial by the landlord who was sentenced to 90 days in jail for his role in Maine's deadliest house fire in decades. Gregory Nisbet - who was convicted last October of a single fire code violation, but acquitted of six counts of manslaughter and several other code violations related to a fatal 2014 fire at his Portland duplex - will not be allowed to stand trial again nor have his single misdemeanor conviction dismissed, Cumberland County Superior Court Justice Thomas Warren ruled last week.

