Portland condemns, vacates apartment building called 'crack station' by neighbors
The city of Portland has condemned an apartment building that nearby residents called "a crack station" and the site of "a straight-up gang war," according to the Portland Press Herald . It's the first time the city has gone as far as having to condemn a building and evict tenants under the 29-year-old disorderly houses ordinance, the newspaper reported , as a city attorney said Portland has in the past been able to reach agreements with landlords to clean up their properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pain Meds
|Jun 18
|killainy
|1
|Maine in September
|Jun 10
|Kat
|1
|Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13)
|Jun 3
|Gritty1
|6
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC