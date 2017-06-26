Portland condemns, vacates apartment ...

Portland condemns, vacates apartment building called 'crack station' by neighbors

The city of Portland has condemned an apartment building that nearby residents called "a crack station" and the site of "a straight-up gang war," according to the Portland Press Herald . It's the first time the city has gone as far as having to condemn a building and evict tenants under the 29-year-old disorderly houses ordinance, the newspaper reported , as a city attorney said Portland has in the past been able to reach agreements with landlords to clean up their properties.

