Portland city councilor bows out as city hall race kicks off

City Councilor David Brenerman will not seek re-election in November and is instead endorsing Kimberly Cook to represent District 5 in city government. Brenerman, 66, said the decision not to pursue a second term in his most recent stint on the city council was driven by a desire to spend more time with his family - something, he said, that the officially part-time and modestly compensated council position has made difficult.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.