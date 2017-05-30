Pittsburgh, the City Trump Prefers to...

Pittsburgh, the City Trump Prefers to Paris, Plans to Go Green

Donald Trump looked to the U.S. Rust Belt to explain why he's withdrawing from the global effort to fight climate change, saying, "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris." Pittsburgh mayor, William Peduto, issued a statement decrying Trump's decision to quit the Paris accord as "disastrous," and has set a goal of running the city completely with clean power by 2035.

