Owner of landmark Portland eatery to plead guilty to tax evasion,...

The owner of an iconic waterfront restaurant is scheduled to plead guilty to tax evasion as part of a settlement deal that will see her serve jail time and reimburse the state for more than $1 million in unpaid sales tax. Cynthia Brown, the proprietor of J's Oyster Bar on Portland Pier, is set to plead guilty to five criminal counts including felony charges of tax evasion and theft by misapplication of sales tax, according to a plea agreement filed with the Cumberland County Superior Court.

