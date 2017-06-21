Owner of acclaimed Biddeford diner reveals plans for Portland Jewish deli
If Chad Conley can do for pastrami on rye on Forest Avenue, what he's done for the tuna fish sandwich in Biddeford, expect lines around the corner when Rose Foods opens in late July. The co-chef and co-owner of the critically acclaimed Palace Diner in Biddeford plans to open a bagel shop celebrating the Jewish food culture of New York City's Lower East Side.
