New Pop-Up Gado Gado Riffs on Old-School Indonesian Flavors

Helmed by husband-and-wife team Thomas and Mariah Pisha-Duffly , the Gado Gado pop-up debuts this Thursday at Rogue Eastside Pub 's patio opening party , promising Indonesian barbecue, grilled pineapple salad, and the little-known Indonesian dish gado gado. Gado gado is a free-form mix of ingredients - traditionally, it's veggies with egg and tofu - topped with peanut-based gado gado sauce, but echoing a mindset shared by many of today's most exciting chefs, Thomas says his menus always feature what he wants to cook and eat.

